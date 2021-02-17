BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) (TSE:ZBK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) (TSE:ZBK) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.55 and last traded at C$30.38. Approximately 6,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.78.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.