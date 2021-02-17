Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.40

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.15. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 4,959 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BOWFF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

