Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,881.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$34.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

