BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $441,056.11 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. BOMB has a total market cap of $441,056.11 and $217,936.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,216.25 or 0.99798500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003295 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,927 coins and its circulating supply is 912,139 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.