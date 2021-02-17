Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.63. 1,778,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,066. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

