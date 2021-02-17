BonFi Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00312811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00081479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00069175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00082435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00460855 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,891.10 or 0.83900755 BTC.

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

BonFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

