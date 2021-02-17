Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNEFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of BNEFF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

