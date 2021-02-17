Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to $2.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.