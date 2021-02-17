Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $106,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,970.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,191.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,931.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

