BOOM Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $5,768.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.00837031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00045626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.53 or 0.04891107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016010 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,221,056 coins and its circulating supply is 782,190,324 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.