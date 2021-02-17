Boosted Finance Price Tops $30.61 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $30.61 or 0.00058369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $126,132.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00327824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00081455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00069983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00452658 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00172796 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.