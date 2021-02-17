Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 50.0% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,843 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.