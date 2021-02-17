BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

