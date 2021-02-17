Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Down 10.9%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 9,597,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,200,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BORR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 981,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

