BOScoin (BOS) Trading Up 46.4% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $773,780.29 and $451.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

