Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.61

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

