Boston Partners Acquires 32,610 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of DSP Group worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. 6 Meridian bought a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.38 million, a PE ratio of -70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,508 shares of company stock worth $1,329,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.