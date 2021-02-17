Boston Partners Acquires 5,146 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

