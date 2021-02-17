Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

