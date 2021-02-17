Boston Partners Acquires New Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 2,548,567 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 453,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 175,490 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 547,285 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

