Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 20,857 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADS opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

