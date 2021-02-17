Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 55,921 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,572,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,802 shares of company stock worth $4,001,694. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

