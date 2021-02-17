Boston Partners Buys 19,338 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.22% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BY. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 174,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $740.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

