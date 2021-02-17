Boston Partners Buys 2,792 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avista were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

