Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of Everi worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $86,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 3.08.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,250 shares of company stock worth $1,258,038. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

