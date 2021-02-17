Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

