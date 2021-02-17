Boston Partners Grows Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALE opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

