Boston Partners Has $1.19 Million Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,846 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Realogy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

