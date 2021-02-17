Boston Partners Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,561 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.83% of Orion Group worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Orion Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

ORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

