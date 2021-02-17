Boston Partners Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $184,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

