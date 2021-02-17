Boston Partners Increases Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.53% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

