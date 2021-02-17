Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 267,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.36% of Liberty TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,382.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,993 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $399.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

