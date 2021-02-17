Boston Partners Purchases 87,054 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.70% of USA Truck worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth $102,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Truck by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

