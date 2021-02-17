Boston Partners Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,854,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 647,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $128.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

