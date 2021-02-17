Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECHO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $734.11 million, a PE ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

