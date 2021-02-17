Boston Partners Reduces Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,203 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $3,621,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 100,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 973,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $258,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,628.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,541. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

