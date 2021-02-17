Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

