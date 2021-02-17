Boston Partners Sells 102,464 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,464 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Matthews International worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 348,807 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Matthews International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 876,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $10,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Matthews International by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $34.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

