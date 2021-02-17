Boston Partners Sells 10,801 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.23% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $591.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

