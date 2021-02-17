Boston Partners Sells 1,137 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

