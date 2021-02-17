Boston Partners Sells 1,770 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

