Boston Partners Sells 1,865 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.