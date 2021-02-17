Boston Partners Sells 21,789 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 1,554,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 166,724 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $377.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

