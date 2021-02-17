Boston Partners Sells 3,451 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

