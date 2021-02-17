Boston Partners Sells 6,967 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in POSCO were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKX opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

