Boston Partners Takes $1.07 Million Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Boston Partners owned 0.14% of Meridian Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 182,022 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 96,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bancorp by 61.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 63,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBSB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

