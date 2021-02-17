Boston Partners Takes $1.07 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 144.3% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SABR stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

