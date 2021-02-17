Boston Partners Takes Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Neenah at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Neenah by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Neenah by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NP opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

