Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.58% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 138.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 114,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

