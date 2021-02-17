Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of BIF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 132,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,105. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.
