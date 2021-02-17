Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of BIF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 132,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,105. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.